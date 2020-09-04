More crews have been deployed to suppress the fire around steep and rocky terrain. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Up to 138 firefighters now battling Talbot Creek Fire

People are advised to stay off the Slocan River with helicopters bucketing water to fight fire

Up to 138 firefighters are now fighting the 446-hectare Talbot Creek fire, which is burning approximately 3.6 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley.

More than 32 additional firefighters arrived to suppress the fire around its northeastern flank this week.

“The fire line that they’ve been working on and the hand guards that they’ve been creating is around steep and rocky terrain. Crews haven’t been able to transport heavy equipment to these areas,” said Southeast Fire Centre information officer Roslyn Johnson.

“Because of this, crews have had to dig around the fire line with rakes and shovels and remove portions of the wood with chainsaws. The fire line has gotten into much steeper terrain and we’ve had to provide enough adequate resources.”

Burnoff operations have been conducted to help strip away all of the fuels around the fire line.

Fire sprinklers and hoses have also helped crews suppress the fire around the difficult terrain.

Firefighters will be suppressing other areas of the fire heading into the long weekend, according to Johnson.

“While the south, east and west corners of the fire have been established, crews plan to wrap around the north end of the fire to help suppress it,” said Johnson.

“The area is also quite steep and rocky, so they’re figuring out how to access the area safely and get firefighters on the fire line there.”

A temperature inversion with cooler air in the valley bottom and warmer air along ridge tops has also presented challenges for crews fighting the fire.

“From an operations standpoint, helicopters have had difficulty flying in the morning because of all smoke settling in the valley bottom,” said Johnson.

“At higher elevations, the fire has produced more smoke because of the better burning conditions.”

The inversion is expect to last for at least another couple days.

People are encouraged not to be using the Slocan River this weekend with helicopters grabbing water from it in buckets to fight the fire.

Eight helicopters and nine heavy equipment have been used to fight the fire this week.

An evacuation alert remains in place for 305 homes surrounding the fire.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Aaron Hill fire near Castlegar under control, Talbot Creek fire west of Winlaw doubles in size

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes
Next story
Short traffic delays expected in Trail next week

Just Posted

Up to 138 firefighters now battling Talbot Creek Fire

People are advised to stay off the Slocan River with helicopters bucketing water to fight fire

Short traffic delays expected in Trail next week

Road resurfacing will be underway in certain West and East Trail neighbourhoods

Mysterious fireball rips through Kootenay sky

Photos: The Trail Times contacted The Backyard Astronomer to find out what this fireball was

West Kootenay Fed Ex building nears completion

Operations expected to start this fall

Out and about in Rossland

City archives are located the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read