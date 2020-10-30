The bobsled race has traditionally been a staple event at the carnival. File photo

Upcoming Rossland Winter Carnival cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

The carnival has been held annually in the city since 1898

The 2021 Rossland Winter Carnival (RWC) has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Members of the RWC board committee met two weeks ago and we decided that with the current situation around COVID-19, it was too uncertain to go ahead and try and plan the carnival this winter,” said board comittee member Larry Doell.

Doell stated it would’ve been almost impossible to raise the $38,000 needed to run the festival this year with the current safety protocols around COVID-19.

Board members were also concerned about trying to get spectators to physical distance while they were watching events like the bobsled race.

This will be the first time in decades that residents won’t be able to enjoy the festival during the winter.

“When we stop an event like this, it’s really hard picking up the pieces again and trying to find volunteers and what not,” said Doell.

“This is the first time the carnival is being cancelled since it was resuscitated again back in the 1970’s.”

While the carnival ran continously since 1898 to World War One, Doell notes there was a long period after where it wasn’t held.

The event typically takes place in January and includes a parade, pancake breakfast, bobsled race,ice palace and snow sculptures for the public to enjoy.

