Screenshot of the incident in Joe Rich, closing Highway 33 in both directions. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The incident happened around 4 a.m. between three Forks Road and Philpott Road

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Residents of Joe Rich are reporting two possible mudslides on Highway 33, Wednesday morning.

One resident claims the highway at Three Forks Road is partially collapsed.

DriveBC is reporting debris on the road between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road for about 2.7 km. A detour is available from Highway 33 to Highway 3 through Rock Creek.

The time for reopening is unknown.

——————

ORIGINAL:

A fallen tree in Joe Rich has completely closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

At 4:05 a.m. on June 10, Aim Roads reported debris on highway 33, which caused Highway 33 to close between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road.

At 6:22 a.m., DriveBC reported an assessment was in progress with a local detour available on Highway 33 to Highway 3 Rock Creek, Osoyoos.

DriveBC will provide the next update on Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More aid for Basin workforce, businesses to reopen
Next story
City of Rossland introduces new fees for some permits and services

Just Posted

Flux Climbing reopens to the public in Rossland

The facility has changed many of its operations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Mind your drones, warn the Greater Trail RCMP

Drones are also referred to as Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)

City of Rossland introduces new fees for some permits and services

City adopted bylaw to introduce the fees on June 1

Clearing out invasive species in the Kootenays

May was Invasive Species Month

Body of man found in cabin near Nelson

RCMP don’t believe criminality was a factor in the death

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students

Leadership students carried books, wrestled for an audience for school fundraiser

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

Canadian Paediatric Society calls on education ministries to allow graduations

Many in-person graduation ceremonies have shifted to a virtual model or been cancelled or postponed

B.C. human rights commissioner hosting town hall via Zoom for Interior residents, organizations

Kasari Govender said the priority is to hear about pressing human rights issues people are facing

Canyon Park in the Creston Valley switches to day use only due to COVID-19

Camping will not be allowed due to this change.

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The incident happened around 4 a.m. between three Forks Road and Philpott Road

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Most Read