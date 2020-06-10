UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich

The incident happened around 4 a.m. between three Forks Road and Philpott Road

Screenshot of the incident in Joe Rich, closing Highway 33 in both directions. (Contributed)

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Residents of Joe Rich are reporting two possible mudslides on Highway 33, Wednesday morning.

One resident claims the highway at Three Forks Road is partially collapsed.

DriveBC is reporting debris on the road between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road for about 2.7 km. A detour is available from Highway 33 to Highway 3 through Rock Creek.

The time for reopening is unknown.

ORIGINAL:

A fallen tree in Joe Rich has completely closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

At 4:05 a.m. on June 10, Aim Roads reported debris on highway 33, which caused Highway 33 to close between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road.

Hwy 33 -debris on road and highway now closed between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road. No detour available, assessment in progress. Access www.driveBC for further updates. @TranBC_OKS @DriveBC_TOK #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/RSYSKuobP5 — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 10, 2020

At 6:22 a.m., DriveBC reported an assessment was in progress with a local detour available on Highway 33 to Highway 3 Rock Creek, Osoyoos.

UPDATE – CLOSED –#BCHwy33 Tree down on road between Three Forks Rd and Philpott Road. Assessment in progress, local detour available. Next update at 6PM. For more info please see: https://t.co/GFVaLFXeqm #KelownaBC — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) June 10, 2020

DriveBC will provide the next update on Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

