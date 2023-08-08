UPDATE: Seven wildfires burning within 12 km of Nelson

West Kokanee Creek fire has grown to 50 hectares

As of late Monday, Aug. 7, evening there were seven wildfires burning withing 12 km of Nelson. Map: BC Wildfire Service

Seven fires are burning within 12 kilometres of Nelson, five of them the result of lightning storms on Monday.

The Southeast Fire Centre website last updated the following information on Tuesday. The Nelson Star will publish an update when the information is available.

Sandy Creek wildfire

Size: 0.015 hectares, updated Aug. 8

Status: Out of control

Location: about 12 km southwest of Nelson, south of the Morning Mountain Recreation Site

West Kokanee

Size: 50 ha, updated Aug. 8

Status: Out of control

Location: about five km northwest of Kokanee Creek Provincial Park

Kokanee Creek

Size: 0.1 ha, updated Aug. 8

Status: Out of control

Location: about six km north of Kokanee Creek Provincial Park

Redfish Creek

Size: 0.01 ha, updated Aug. 8

Status: Out of control

Location: about six km north of the mouth of Redfish Creek

Trozzo Creek

Size 0.04 ha, updated Aug. 7

Status: Out of control

Location: six km east of Winlaw

Ringrose Creek

Size: 0.8 ha, updated Aug. 8

Status: Under control

Location: about three km south of Slocan

Qua Creek

Size: 0.01 ha, updated Aug. 7

Status: Out of control

Location: about 12 km southeast of Nelson

READ MORE:

• PHOTOS: Attacking Castlegar’s wildfire

• Music festival evacuated due to wildfire, more B.C. properties on alert



bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires