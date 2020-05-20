Update: Wanted man turns himself in to Trail RCMP

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for the Trail man on May 8

Police say a local man who was wanted on multiple warrants has turned himself in.

About a week after the Trail detachment asked for tips from the public on the man’s whereabouts, 36-year-old Troy Tremayne turned himself into the RCMP without incident.

“Tremayne was arrested by RCMP and taken into police custody on Daniel Street,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported, noting the date was May 14.

He was later released on several conditions by a Judicial Justice of the Peace and will make his next courthouse appearance on June 11 in Rossland.

Police previously reported the man had multiple warrants issued, which included failure to comply, alleged assault, and alleged theft under $5,000.

Wicentowich thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.



