A Nelson Police Department car cuts off a lane Monday afternoon at the Nelson Bridge as police search for the driver of a stolen vehicle. A woman was later taken into custody. Photo: Tyler Harper

UPDATED: Police chase in Nelson leads to arrest

A stolen grey Dodge Charger was later located by Six Mile

The driver of a stolen car that crashed near Hume School as she tried to escape police has been arrested.

Sgt. Brian Weber of the Nelson Police Department told the Star that Acting Sgt. Lisa Schmidtke, a drug recognition expert, was leaving a gym Monday morning when she spotted a suspicious female driver in a grey Dodge Charger.

Later at work, Schmidtke was alerted by Castlegar RCMP that a car matching the same make and model had been stolen. She located the car herself and instigated a chase when she turned on her lights.

Weber said Schmidtke ended the pursuit when the car began to drive erratically. The car continued along High Street and crashed next to Hume School, which startled a class of students who were outside at the time.

The car left the city via the Nelson Bridge, which led to a police road block of the bridge that limited traffic.

Nelson police and RCMP searched for the car on the North Shore, and help from numerous witnesses led to the Six Mile area.

A witness told police the Charger sped up Six Mile Road. Weber said Nelson Police Chief Const. Paul Burkart, driving an unmarked vehicle, followed a small trail and located the Charger.

“[Burkart] saw rustling in the brush,” said Weber. “He was able to call out to the person asking if they needed a ride. They came out of the brush and approached. He identified himself as a police officer and took a woman into custody.”

Weber said officers also located “a rudimentary camp” the woman had been staying at.

The driver has not yet been identified and charges are still pending.

Weber said he also spoke to the Hume students who witnessed the crash and were upset by the incident.

“[We’re] not very happy this driver crashed this car at high speed at an elementary school in Nelson,” he said.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis
Next story
Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

Just Posted

Canine crimefighter leads to West Trail drug bust

Trail RCMP; Car search yields fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia

UPDATED: Woman charged with attempted murder in Nelson stabbing

Fiona Coyle has been identified as the alleged assailant

UPDATED: Police chase in Nelson leads to arrest

A stolen grey Dodge Charger was later located by Six Mile

RCMP warn of phone scam involving the Trail hospital

KBRH Health Foundation does not use external phone solicitation methods to fundraise

Updated: Ferry closure Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday

No ferry service after 1:10 p.m. Monday except ‘essential service’ sailings

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

Most Read