Submitted photo

Upgraded used oil recycling facility opens in Trail

BC Used Oil Management Assn provides infrastructure grant to OK Tire Trail

If you’re looking to recycle motor oil, oil filters and antifreeze in Trail, then the place to go is OK Tire.

Better yet, the easy and eco-friendly way to dispose of this particular waste, is free.

OK Tire Trail, located at 8147 Old Waneta Road, recently upgraded their used oil recycling drop off site by installing a modified sea-can to help with responsible collection and management of lubricating oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

Locals living in the city, and surrounding areas, are asked to access this service during OK Tire’s regular business hours, which are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Additionally, all recyclers are asked to check in at the business desk before disposing their products.

“What we need is everybody to stop in upfront to date and sign a form with how much they are dropping off,” explained Rocky Dickson, a co-owner at OK Tire. “If they haven’t been here before we just show them where they can do this. And, it’s getting to be where we have a lot of returning people so they just pop in, sign it, and away they go.”

After signing off on quantity of product being recycled, users are then required to pour their used oil and/or antifreeze into the clearly marked receptacles inside the sea-can. There’s also a designated bag for emptied plastic containers.

“We used to empty it all ourselves when we first started, but then one of my employees was tied up for a couple of hours a day just emptying,” said Dickson. “So now we get the customers to just pour it in themselves. We have a 2,500-litre container that you pour oil into, we have drums for coolant, and then we have a spot with a plastic bag for the empties.”

OK Tire must submit a tally of used oil and antifreeze products to the government every three months, which is why Dickson reminds the public to stop in the office and jot down the volume of waste they are dropping off.

“That will really help us out,” he said.

Only used motor oil, oil filters and antifreeze can be recycled at this site.

OK Tire Trail was able to upgrade their recycling facility with the help of a Return Collection Facility infrastructure grant from the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), a non-profit dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia.

“It is great to see Darrell and Rocky Dickson, owners of OK Tire in Trail, being proactive in upgrading their used oil recycling infrastructure to ensure that their customers have an easy and convenient facility to dispose of their used oil and antifreeze materials,” said David Lawes, BCUOMA executive director.

“The infrastructure has signage explaining the simple steps to recycling used oil and antifreeze materials, and there isn’t any cost to customers to recycle these items.”

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, all managed by the BCUOMA program.

Used oil is a valuable resource and there is a market for it. When these materials are disposed of at a B.C. used oil recycling centre, it can be recovered and re-used.

Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil and used as a fuel in pulp mills, cement plants and asphalt plants. Any vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners, and other machinery maintenance operations that use oil also can use re-refined oil.

As well, used oil filters contain scrap metal, which steel producers can reuse for metal products like rebar, nails and wire.

Used antifreeze can be reprocessed to produce new automotive antifreeze. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

The purpose of the association’s Return Collection Facility (RCF) infrastructure grant program is to ensure that there are sufficient RCFs across British Columbia so do-it-yourself consumers can take back their used oil and antifreeze materials for processing at no charge.

The program also requires the responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing and disposal of used oil and antifreeze material using economic, efficient and environmentally acceptable options.

About BC Used Oil Management Association

Formed in 2003, the not-for-profit is dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in B.C. The goal is to provide British Columbians with an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to dispose of these materials.

BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province in order to provide British Columbians with greater accessibility to convenient and free used oil recycling centres.

The association has also created more signage at B.C. used oil recycling centres that explains how easy it is to recycle materials properly. Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in BCUOMA’s RCF new infrastructure grants can find out more information at http://bcusedoil.com.

 

Previous story
Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.
Next story
Reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazis relieved of duties, reported missing

Just Posted

Nakusp mayor says logging truck fire shows need to review rules

Tom Zeleznik says fire got much worse because firefighters hands were tied

Upgraded used oil recycling facility opens in Trail

BC Used Oil Management Assn provides infrastructure grant to OK Tire Trail

Forest management, a collaborative effort in West Kootenay

Letter to the Editor from Scott Weatherford, CEO of ATCO Wood Products, Fruitvale

Dentist office donates $10,000 to regional hospital in Trail

Donation for KBRH Health Foundation ED Campaign

Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Workers off the job to press demands for a new contract

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Most Read