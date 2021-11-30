Vaccine clinics open in Trail for boosters, children

Kiro Wellness Centre is hosting several vax days in December, Waneta Plaza hosts clinic on Dec. 11

Interior Health staff is returning to the Waneta Mall in Trail for one day, Dec. 11. Booster shots and the pediatric vaccine for COVID-19 will be administered to those who have booked an appointment ahead of time. Interior Health staff will also be administering booster shots and pediatric vaccines, for those who have booked an appointment, from the Kiro Wellness Centre on several dates in December. Photo: Trail Times

Kiro Wellness Centre is holding vaccination clinics on behalf of Interior Health now and several dates throughout the month of December.

As well, a vaccine clinic is scheduled for Waneta Plaza on Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic will be located in the mall corridor just outside the interior entrance of the former Zellers.

These whole community immunization clinics are geared toward adults who are due for their COVID-19 booster dose and for children age five to 11 to get their COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

Booked appointments are required for anyone seeking their booster shot.

Similarly, a booked appointment is required for all pediatric vaccinations. To get an invitation to book appointments for pediatric vaccines, the parent and their child(ren) must be registered at: getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca. Or call 1.833.838.2323.

These clinics are available for drop-ins only who meet specific criteria — you must be aged 12 and older — and you must be requiring a first or second dose.

At the Kiro Wellness Centre – located on Columbia Avenue in East Trail — clinics run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 23. (Closed noon to 1 p.m.)

“Early in our vaccine rollout this spring, we held immunizations clinics for people living in rural and remote communities to make it easier for people to get vaccinated right away,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are on the way back to these communities to provide booster doses and immunization for kids who are now eligible for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.”

For a full list of immunization clinics, visit: interiorhealth.ca. Click on the COVID-19 tab.

Read more: ‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19

Read more: U.S. FDA says Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19HealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital