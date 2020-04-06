Vandalism has Trail businesses seeking immediate action

Business community is asking for better security measures amid pandemic

Reported so far, is a smashed front window of Salsman Insurance on Bay Avenue. (Submitted photo)

“The mayor and City of Trail have asked us to do our part and stay home,” says Lisa Milne, owner of the Royal Theatre in downtown Trail.

“We are,” she said.

“Now they must do their part and stay vigilant on increased crime and vandalism within our town.”

Milne is speaking out after Salsman Insurance Company, next door to the Royal Theatre, had their front windows smashed sometime over weekend.

“This is exactly why the business community needs to have increased patrols in the downtown and other vacant business areas during this COVID-19 crisis,” she said.

Council is meeting tonight (April 6) to discuss this issue as mentioned by Coun. Sandy Santori during a business roundtable held on Tuesday, Milne noted.

She asks business owners to take a minute to express their concerns to Santori via email at SSantori@trail.ca, Mayor Lisa Pasin at LPasin@trail.ca or Erika Krest at the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce, erika.krest@gmail.com.

As well, the business community is encouraged to join the virtual discussion during the roundtable every Tuesday held on the Facebook page South Kootenay Virtual Business Roundtable.

Milne’s suggestions to help protect Trail businesses during the pandemic include: City of Trail implement a curfew; increased Citizens on Patrol during the evening/peak hours; Selkirk Security provide a quote for patrol that is partly subsidized by businesses, The City of Trail and the chamber with a nominal fee to the already impacted business owners.

