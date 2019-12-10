Harbour Air made history Tuesday with the first ever electric commercial aircraft flight. (Twitter/Harbour Air Seaplanes)

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Harbour Air Seaplanes launched the “world’s first electric commercial aircraft” test flight on Tuesday.

Retrofitted with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system, the six-passenger DHC-2 Havilland Beaver had a successful test flight at the Harbour Air Seaplane terminal in Richmond, B.C.

The record-breaking flight is the world’s first ever all-electric commercial aircraft lift off.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

In March, Harbour Air announced it would partner with Washington State engineering firm MagniX in its goal of becoming the first-ever all-electric airline.

Harbour Air flies to Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland Whistler, Seattle and the Sunshine Coast. In 2007 the company became the first North American airline to go carbon-neutral by buying carbon offsets.

With files from Katya Slepian.

READ ALSO: B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes
Next story
The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

Just Posted

Spokane Braves score late to steal point from Beaver Valley Nitehawks

Beaver Valley Nitehawks earn five points in three-game home stand

Body found in car at bottom of lake near Needles ferry

Police say at this time no foul play is suspected

Silver City sounds of the season

The hospital health foundation’s annual pledge day went Friday

Big support from Rossland Auxiliary

Donation will support many departments at the regional hospital, located in Trail

RED Mountain resort delays opening day

Lack of snow puts damper on start of season

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

BREAKING: RCMP say no survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

Most Read