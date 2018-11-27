A convoy of vehicles paying tribute to Wayne Kerrnachan filled the streets of Castlegar Saturday. (Photos: Betsy Kline)

VIDEO: Tribute to fallen tow truck driver fills Castlegar streets

Convoy honouring Wayne Kernachan highlights need for caution at accident scenes

A procession of vehicles filled Castlegar’s main thoroughfare Saturday afternoon.

With lights flashing and horns honking, more than 70 professional vehicles, including tow trucks and emergency vehicles from near and far, made their way down Columbia Avenue while their somber-faced drivers nodded to the people lining the streets.

The covoy was paying tribute to Wayne Kernachan, a local tow truck operator who was killed last week while working at the scene of an accident on Highway 22, just outside of Castlegar.

RELATED: Police seek witnesses to fatal weekend accident

The incident has touched the lives of many in Castlegar and beyond as Kernachan was well known and the accident has brought the safety of tow truck drivers to the forefront of public awareness.

The convoy was spreading the message of the “Slow down, move over” campaign.

Many people in the tow truck industry are calling for permission to put blue lights on their trucks, as they say drivers ignore the amber lights they currently use.

RELATED: Tow truck driver’s relative joins call for blue lights

 

VIDEO: Tribute to fallen tow truck driver fills Castlegar streets

Convoy honouring Wayne Kernachan highlights need for caution at accident scenes

