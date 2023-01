The woman, who was in her 70s or 80s, had serious head injuries and died at the scene

A woman walking near a bustling intersection in downtown Toronto was allegedly pushed to the ground in a “reportedly unprovoked” daytime attack that left her dead, police said Friday after arresting a man in the case.

Police said the alleged assault happened just north of Yonge Street and King Street, in Toronto’s financial district, a little after 11:30 a.m.

The woman, who was in her 70s or 80s, had serious head injuries and died at the scene.

