Visit Rossland Museum for Halloween fun

The Rossland Museum is inviting local residents of all ages to its unique and historic Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Join the museum for a spooky scavenger hunt, go trick-or-treating around the exhibits, try some Halloween crafts, or watch a Halloween movie in the theatre.
Also, don’t forget to wear a costume and be entered into the best-dressed contest for a chance to win the Museum prize pack, which includes a membership for the whole family.
“This is an all-ages event and we’ve stocked up on treats, so come out and join the fun!”
Activities run from 1 to 4 p.m., and admission is free or by donation all day.
