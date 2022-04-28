Photo: Submitted

Visit Trail library during ‘Speech and Hearing’ month

Display at the Trail and District Public Library, located in the Riverfront Centre

Can you imagine what it must feel like to not be able to get your words out?

To not be understood?

To not be able to get your point across to someone?

This is what it can be like for the 10 per cent of children who have a speech, language or communication difficulty. Find out more about what you can do to be a helpful communication partner during May Speech and Hearing Month.

To raise awareness, Early Intervention West Kootenay Speech Language Pathologists have partnered with the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, West Kootenay Child Care Resource and Referral, and the Nelson, Castlegar and Trail public libraries to bring together a display of children’s books that spotlight diversity of communication in children.

Learn what it feels like when talking with a stutter, how to be a friend to a deaf child and more.

Visit the display at the Trail and District Public Library, located in the Riverfront Centre, during the month of May.

Trail and District Public Library

