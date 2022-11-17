Volunteers add 1,000 native plants to Fort Shepherd

The Land Conservancy of British Columbia (TLC) and Sinixt Confederacy welcomed partners in conservation; Kootenay Native Plant Society, Rotary Club of Waneta Sunshine, and community volunteers for a day of habitat restoration at Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area this fall.
The Welcome Back Monarchs planting day was part of the society’s Pollination Pathway initiative and TLC’S ongoing land stewardship in Fort Shepherd.
Historically, Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area has experienced loss of biodiversity and degradation from industrial pollution and off-road vehicle use.
Thankfully, the conservancy area is starting to see improvements due to recent restoration efforts made by local community and conservation groups.
During the one-day restoration event, 23 volunteers put over 1,000 native plants including Showy Milkweed (Asclepias speciosa), ʔiʔ̓txʷ̌ ǎʔ (Camas, Camassia quamash), Parsnip-flowered Buckwheat (Eriogonum heracleoides), and Silky Lupine (Lupinus sericeus), as well as one million seeds, into the soils of the lower benches of the conservancy area.
Native pollinators are essential components to natural ecosystems but are tragically experiencing a decline in numbers because of loss of habitat and the impacts of climate change.
Many animals depend on insect pollinated fruit and seed including birds, bears, bats, and ungulates.
Native plants and pollinators have adapted to their local soils, climates, and to one another; this diversity of native plants provide the foundations for a healthy habitat for all living organisms at Fort Shepherd.
Shelly Boyd, Arrow Lakes Facilitator at Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, welcomed volunteers saying, “I’m so grateful that so many of you showed up to help the land heal.”
TLC recognizes the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and the Government of British Columbia for contributing to the Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area land stewardship project. Without such support, this project would not have been possible.
Special thanks to funding support from Columbia Basin Trust, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Rotary Club of Waneta Sunshine, and Teck Trail Operations for their generous contribution of $1,500 toward plant purchases.
TLC welcomes community volunteer groups to participate in helping their local ecosystems thrive.
For more information contact Karen Iwachow, TLC’s Environmental Technician and Land Manager, at 1.877.485.2422 or email: membership@conservancy.bc.ca.
Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area is open to the public for hiking and horseback riding on the main access road only from May 1 to Oct. 31.
British ColumbiaCity of TrailConservationKootenaysRotaryvolunteers