Members will be chosen through the Patient Voices Network process. Meetings will be held at a central location, likely Castlegar. Submitted photo

Volunteers sought for Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Committee will include 6-9 patient/family reps, one IH rep, and one rep from KB family practice

If you want to have a voice in the future of health care in the Kootenay Boundary and like to volunteer, then a newly-formed advisory committee might be the right fit for you.

This opportunity is not a grievance forum. Rather, it’s a chance to support change to health care services in the area, which envelopes about 80,000 people living from Nakusp to Nelson and Castlegar to Greater Trail, as well as Grand Forks and the Kettle Valley.

Seven seats are open on the Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee which asks, “Do you have an interest in participating in innovative health care redesign projects?”

Contributors in the advisory committee are meant to provide guidance, to healthcare partners, on meeting the needs of patient and families in the service region.

“Your role will be to bring your experiences to the committee, and provide recommendations to initiatives happening within the region,” the organization states. ““As we create an integrated system of care in Kootenay Boundary.”

Those interested have until Dec. 5 to RSVP the Patient Voices Network by visiting patientvoices.bc.ca or by calling 250.879.1077 to talk with an engagement leader.

To volunteer, you must be signed up as a “patient partner” with the Patient Voices Network, or willing to sign-up, and have access to email. A simple form is available on the group’s website, and once that is complete, an intake interview and orientation session will follow.

Also key, is that volunteers must be able to attend most meetings. Additionally, the person must be willing to share his/her experiences with a group that will have diverse perspectives. There will be four or five meetings each year held at a central location within the service region.

This advisory committee follows work Interior Health is doing with the Divisions of Family Practice through what is called the “Collaborative Services Committee” or CSC. The goal is to find ways to support the creation of an integrated system of care at the local level.

Interior Health, patient partners, and local physicians sit on the CSC. Further, the Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee will provide a forum for the patient voice to advise the CSC on primary care improvements and system change at the local and regional level.

The Patient Voices Network operates under the auspices of the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council. Demographics such as age, ethnicity and gender are included in the patient partner sign-up. The council states, “(We) recognize that B.C.’s communities are culturally diverse, and that characteristics such as age, ethnicity and gender affect our health care experiences and needs. We ask you for your demographic information to ensure that our engagement opportunities reflect the diversity of our province.”

Terms of reference here: Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Related story: KBRH addresses construction woes

Related story: KBRH campaign wraps up


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales
Next story
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Just Posted

Volunteers sought for Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Committee will include 6-9 patient/family reps, one IH rep, and one rep from KB family practice

Lighting up the Silver City

The City of Trail’s Christmas event called Santa’s Candy Parade goes Dec. 8

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Seeking truth about climate change

Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson of Warfield

RBC donates $40,000 for Youth Employment Boot Camp

The two-part curriculum will help young adults on obtaining, maintaining, and retaining employment

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Action by NATO could further inflame tensions between the two countries

Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

The two remaining adult koi and 344 juveniles were removed on Tuesday

Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Trump says he wouldn’t take Manafort pardon ‘off the table’

Trump claims dirty tactics employed by the special counsel pressured witnesses to lie

Luxury B.C. condo fetches $10.79M

Victoria penthouse eclipses previous $7M sale in same building

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Most Read