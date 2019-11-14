Newly elected RDKB board chair Diane Langman (left) takes her seat at the directors table for the first time, alongside Grace McGregor, returning vice-chair. (Submitted photo)

Warfield Director elected to head seat on regional board

Mayor Diane Langman is board chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RKDB) board of directors elected Diane Langman as the new board chair at the Nov. 13 board meeting.

Langman has represented the Village of Warfield on the regional board for the last three years, while she has served as mayor of Warfield. This is her first time elected to the head seat at the regional table.

“I am honoured to serve my first term as chair of our board of directors and to have received the support of my peers to represent the region as a whole for 2019 and 2020,” Langman said.

“I am committed to working with vice-chair Grace McGregor to unite our directors around key issues important to all residents of the regional district. I also want to thank Director Roly Russell for his dedicated service as board chair for the past two years.”

Acclaimed to the position, McGregor returned to her role as vice-chair for the third consecutive term.

“It’s going to be great to serve another term as vice-chair and I look forward to working with Chair Langman,” she said. “Between the two of us, I’m confident we can combine new ideas and past experience to serve the residents of our region.”

The last time an East End director sat as the RDKB board chair was in 2013. In December that year, McGregor was elected to the position, replacing Larry Gray, a Fruitvale councillor and director, who chose to step down.

McGregor served as board chair until 2017, which is when Russell, Electoral Area ‘D’/Rural Grand Forks director, was elected into the position. He sat in the role for two terms and worked as vice-chair for two terms before that.

The next board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the Trail Board Room.

The regional district serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas.

The RDKB stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays
Next story
B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Just Posted

Warfield Director elected to head seat on regional board

Mayor Diane Langman is board chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

Rossland craft fair and chili cook-off in Trail, Saturday

Grapevine: Local events for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20

Call to Trail cops yields arrest of man on theft charge

Report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to the detachment, advise the Trail RCMP

Kootenay Columbia Remembrance Tree

The tree is on the Warfield school playground

Basin beer commercials on tap tonight at Trail theatre

The adults-only event in the Royal Theatre starts at 7 p.m.

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Louis C.K. accuser ‘infuriated’ by Canadian comedy booker’s defence

Accuser says she did not consent to C.K. undressing and masturbating in front of her

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference faces criticism over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

Most Read