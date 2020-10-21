Water disruptions expected at certain Glenmerry addresses on Thursday

The city advises affected residents to prepare in advance by having water on hand.

The city is giving Glenmerry residents the heads up that there will be water disruptions Thursday morning and afternoon.

Specifically, the Oct. 22 water service upgrades will affect those living at:

• 1580 Lily Street

• 3400 block of Carnation Drive

• 3516 and 3522 Carnation Drive

• 3495 and 3505 Aster Drive

• 1550 Daisy Street

As a result of this work, there may be water disruptions between approximately 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The city advises those residents to prepare in advance by having water on hand.

If you experience discoloured water when the water service is turned back on, run your tap for several minutes and the water should clear.

Contact the Trail Public Works Department at 250.364.0840 if you require further information.



