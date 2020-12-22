An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

With just a few days to Christmas, he Salvation Army still needs $11 million to reach its goal this Christmas.

In a news release issued Monday (Dec. 21), the charity said it was only about 50 per cent to its Christmas Kettle Campaign goal of $23 million in a year that has been particularly difficult for many.

“This has been a year like no other as our nation has struggled through one of the most difficult and painful times in memory,” said Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, spokesperson for the Salvation Army in Canada. “Thousands of families are seeking support this Christmas—many for the first time due to the economic downturn. The needs are urgent, and we have to act now.”

The charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas, while requests for support have risen by up to five times in others.

Due to concerns over in-person contact during the pandemic, the Salvation Army is asking people to consider donating online at www.salvationarmy.ca or by phone at 1-800-725-2769.

