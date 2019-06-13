West Kootenay afternoon storms spark fires

Lots of thunder and lightning, and little rain, as system moves through region

A storm system that moved through the West Kootenay Thursday afternoon sparked at least five small fires in the southern part of the Southeast Fire Centre Zone.

The storm brought plenty of thunder and lightning to some areas, but little rain.

Power went out briefly in parts of Castlegar during the storm as well.

Officials say they discovered seven fires in total by Thursday evening.

Mount Buchanon near Kaslo is the largest, at .06 hectares. All the others are .01 hectares in size.

A fire is burning near Redfish Creek, just west of Balfour, on the North Shore. A fire near Merry Creek near Castlegar, and two spot fires near Creston — one on Wynndel Road north of Creston, and one on Topaz Creek northwest of the community, complete the list.

There are two other lightning-caused spot fires in the northern section of the Southeast Fire Centre, on Martha Creek and one on Bigmouth Forest Service Road. Both those fires are some distance north of Revelstoke.

Hot, dry weather is expected to continue in the west Kootenays until Sunday, with temperatures remaining in the high 20s to low 30s.

There are currently 39 active fires in the province, 19 started in the last two days.