West Kootenay afternoon storms spark fires

Lots of thunder and lightning, and little rain, as system moves through region

A storm system that moved through the West Kootenay Thursday afternoon sparked at least five small fires in the southern part of the Southeast Fire Centre Zone.

The storm brought plenty of thunder and lightning to some areas, but little rain.

Power went out briefly in parts of Castlegar during the storm as well.

Officials say they discovered seven fires in total by Thursday evening.

Mount Buchanon near Kaslo is the largest, at .06 hectares. All the others are .01 hectares in size.

A fire is burning near Redfish Creek, just west of Balfour, on the North Shore. A fire near Merry Creek near Castlegar, and two spot fires near Creston — one on Wynndel Road north of Creston, and one on Topaz Creek northwest of the community, complete the list.

There are two other lightning-caused spot fires in the northern section of the Southeast Fire Centre, on Martha Creek and one on Bigmouth Forest Service Road. Both those fires are some distance north of Revelstoke.

Hot, dry weather is expected to continue in the west Kootenays until Sunday, with temperatures remaining in the high 20s to low 30s.

There are currently 39 active fires in the province, 19 started in the last two days.

Previous story
Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Just Posted

West Kootenay afternoon storms spark fires

Lots of thunder and lightning, and little rain, as system moves through region

Grad Day at Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre

Awards ceremony held on June 13

Webster students find missing man

Man reported missing from his Warfield home Wednesday night

Music, market and more coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 13 to June 19

Fruitvale mill affected by downturn in lumber market

ATCO Wood Products has been forced to intermittently curtail operations

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Most Read