West Kootenay cadets return home from Vernon training camp

Submitted by Royal Canadian Air Cadets

Two cadets from the West Kootenays recently returned home from three-week summer training courses at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Flt. Sgt. Kael Helgeson from 531 Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets, City of Trail completed the Drill and Ceremonial Instructor course. The Drill and Ceremonial Instructor Course enabled Kael to develop the skills and knowledge to instruct other cadets and to lead ceremonial parades. Kael learned advanced drill, instructional techniques, and leadership.

From 561 Nelson Osprey squadron, Sgt. Christian Faragher attended the Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor Course. The Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor Course enabled Christian to further their personal marksmanship knowledge and skills. Christian developed the specialist skills and knowledge to help other cadets become more proficient using the cadet air rifle. During the course, Christian learned marksmanship techniques, instructional techniques, and coaching skills.

In the West Kootenay there are cadet units in Nelson, Trail and Castlegar. Nelson has a sea cadet corps and an air cadet squadron, while Trail and Castlegar have air cadet squadrons. All four units will be starting their 2022-23 training year the first week in September.

The units always welcome new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18. You can start an application at app.cadets.gc.ca/cadet-registration/get-started.html.

Adults who would like to volunteer with squadron are also welcome.

