(Jim Bailey photo)

West Kootenay colder than usual for March

Just 65% of its average precipitation during the month

If you thought March in the West Kootenay was colder and drier than usual, you’re not alone.

BC Wildfire Service meteorologist Jesse Ellis, based in Castlegar, said the region was about one degree colder than average and received just 65 per cent of its average precipitation during the month.

January snowfall double the norm at Castlegar weather station

Ellis said wind direction was the main culprit behind the out-of-character weather.

“Our temperatures were below normal because we had a prevailing upper flow from the northwest. The northwesterly flows normally don’t bring as much precipitation to the region as a westerly or southwesterly flow.”

Ellis said the region also received unusual ratios of snow and rain during the month.

“Typically in March, most of our precipitation … comes as rain. However, this year we really lacked rain,” said Ellis. “However, we did pick up more than the average amount of snow.”

Just 46 per cent of the average amount of rainfall was recorded over 31 days.

A minimum temperature record of -5.6 C was set on the 17th day, beating the previous record of -5.7 C back in 1971.

Dry weather conditions will likely persist for the foreseeable future, as a modified Arctic air mass will start to push southward over southern B.C. this weekend and bring cooler temperatures to the region.

“Next week, we will also likely be back to a northwesterly flow … In that pattern, we should have little to no precipitation with temperatures at or slightly above seasonal averages.”

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

West Kootenay colder than usual for March

Just 65% of its average precipitation during the month

Police apprehend Trail woman suspected of attempted armed robbery

The incident happened Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. in downtown Trail

Trail RCMP report on vandalism, an OD and theft

The first week of April was a busy one for the Trail and Greater District police

RCMP search for armed suspects following robbery at Castlegar home

Suspects fled in a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Opinion: Canadian emergency relief comes up short

MP Richard Cannings is serving his second term representing the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

School District 8 is providing on-site education for certain families during the pandemic

Most Read