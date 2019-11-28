West Kootenay ferry workers, employer reach settlement

Tentative deal ends ongoing threat of job action on Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry dispute in the West Kootenays appears to be over.

The union representing ferry workers in Glade, Harrop-Procter and Kootenay Lake says it has reached a tentative deal with the employer.

“The communities of Kootenay Lake are no longer facing disruptions to their ferry service due to the labour dispute between BC Government and Service Employees’ Union ferry workers and their employer, Western Pacific Marine,” says a union news release.

It says the new deal was settled on Nov. 26 after 13 days of “intensive bargaining”. The two sides have been locked in a dispute over a new contract for nearly five months, and workers disrupted service on the Kootenay Lake ferry several times in September and October to pressure bargaining.

“This bargaining process was hard work and this tentative agreement is fantastic news,” said BCGEU President Stephanie Smith. “I’m proud of the solidarity shown by our members and the support of the community throughout this process. And I’m grateful that the employer was ultimately willing to get back to the table and get this deal done.”

The tentative agreement includes provisions similar in principle to the collective agreement between the union and the other two inland ferries employers—WaterBridge Ferries and Waterbridge Equipment. That agreement was overwhelmingly ratified by union members in October.

These provisions included wage parity with BC Ferries within the term of the agreement and a commitment to successor-ship training that will protect existing members.

BCGEU members will vote on the agreement this weekend. The union’s bargaining committee is recommending ratification. If ratified, the WPM agreement will take effect immediately and expire on March 31, 2024.

The communities of Glade and Harrop were unaffected by the union’s job action due to an essential service ruling made August 29. When talks resumed on November 13, the union eased up on its job action – which had been resulting in up to 70 per cent of regular sailings being cancelled per day – ensuring all regularly scheduled sailings on Kootenay Lake while bargaining was ongoing.

Previous story
South Okanagan–West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings named Critic for Natural Resources
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Just Posted

Fruitvale will decide future use of seniors-only gym, Monday

This issue was at the forefront of municipal election topics last fall

Can you spot it?

If you have a recent photo to share for “What you see …” email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

West Kootenay ferry workers, employer reach settlement

Tentative deal ends ongoing threat of job action on Kootenay Lake ferry

South Okanagan–West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings named Critic for Natural Resources

Cannings held this role with previous parliament, also named Deputy Critic for Transport

Silver City serving up Storytime, Stuff the Bus, Smoke Eaters and SwingSationS

Grapevine: Local events from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

Guitar, banjos stolen in Grand Forks break-and-enter

RCMP began investigating on Nov. 26

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Most Read