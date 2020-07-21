FortisBC natural gas rates go up Aug. 1. (Photo by Ayesha Firdaus on Unsplash)

West Kootenay gas rates going up Aug. 1

The rate increase of natural gas will change by $0.73 from $1.549/GJ to $2.279/GJ

FortisBC says a volatile market has the company upping natural gas rates effective Aug. 1.

For residential customers in this region of the southern B.C. interior, the rate increase of natural gas will change by $0.73 from $1.549/GJ to $2.279/GJ, adding roughly $6 per month to the bill.

Read more: Kootenay heat wave sparks record energy use

Read more: Latest on coronavirus

The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) recently green-lighted the rate hikes, which impacts the majority of FortisBC customers.

The company says this rate change follows an earlier application to the BCUC, wherein a one-month delay to changing the gas rate was approved, in order to allow further economic recovery of the province.

The cost of natural gas is only one component of the overall FortisBC natural gas bill and the next scheduled review is Oct. 1.

“We strive to provide a safe and reliable supply of natural gas at the lowest reasonable cost,” said Diane Roy, vice-president of regulatory affairs. “Even with the current cost of gas increase, natural gas prices in British Columbia remain among their lowest levels in almost 15 years.”

As an energy solutions provider regulated by the BCUC, FortisBC says it reviews the costs of natural gas and propane rates with the BCUC to make sure the rates passed on to customers are fair.

FortisBC acquires natural gas and propane at market-based prices and factors like supply and demand and economic conditions affect the price of natural gas and propane in North America.

Recently, the price of natural gas has risen due to a drop in North American natural gas production as well as the worldwide impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says the rate change is to the cost of the gas component only and not to other line items on customers’ bills. FortisBC says it does not mark up the cost of natural gas or propane; the cost that FortisBC pays is what is passed on to customers.

FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates roughly 49,000 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines.

The company employs 1,800+ British Columbians and serves more than one million customers in 135 B.C. communities.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenaynatural gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb
Next story
Scheer calls Liberals’ choice to give WE contract ‘corruption or incompetence’

Just Posted

Nakusp family winery set to open up

Valley of the Springs Winery hopes to open doors in about a week

West Kootenay gas rates going up Aug. 1

The rate increase of natural gas will change by $0.73 from $1.549/GJ to $2.279/GJ

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing near Trail park

RCMP have confirmed the stabbing happened on July 19 near the East Trail park

Rossland revamping plastic bag bylaw

New fees for non-reusable bags, plastic straw ban some of new changes

Trail re-starts in-person council meetings

Elected municipal officials have been meeting via Zoom since the end of March

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister has $1.5 billion to share in September

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

A record 175 people died in June of illicit-drug overdoses

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C. community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Most Read