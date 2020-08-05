West Kootenay region experiences drier-than-normal July: Report

The region only received around 57% of its normal precipitation during the month

It was much drier than normal across the West Kootenay during the month of July, according to a report by fire weather forecaster Jesse Ellis.

The report said the region received just 57 per cent — or 27.2 millimetres — during the entire month.

While the region saw there was a new daily rainfall record set of 18 mm on July 1 — or two thirds of the entire month’s rainfall — there was also less than one mm of rain during the last three weeks of the month.

An upper ridge flow was responsible for the drier-than-normal weather conditions, according to the report.

The hottest temperature of the month was recorded on July 30 with a high of 38.3 C.

Overall, the mean temperature across the region during the month was normal.

A cluster of fires around the West Kootenay have recently been reported with the dry conditions.

The weather data collected was from the airport in Castlegar.

