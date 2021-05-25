West Trail roadway repair soon goes to tender

The city is expecting the job to be largely completed by September

This sinkhole formed around the 4” gas main on Green Avenue after the water main broke, Nov. 2020. Photo: City of Trail

A stretch of road in West Trail washed out by a water main break last year will remain closed for several more months.

The city advises residents that the job to repair Green Avenue will soon be put out for tender, and that council is planning to review the bids on June 28.

Construction is expected to begin the first week of July, with substantial completion of the works by the end of September.

The city says considerable planning is required for this much needed infrastructure improvement, and the public’s patience is appreciated.

The main water pipe – and underground 6” main and sanitary sewer line – broke on Nov. 7, washing out the road. From that day, the city deemed it necessary to keep the 85-metre section of Green Avenue closed for winter and spring.

The closed section of road is located between the Green Avenue and Farwell Street intersection and the Green Avenue and Glover Road intersection.

The sidewalk is open for pedestrians, and traffic detour routes have been designated.

Road closure signs that include detour routes are at the head of the “goat trail” on Palyga Drive and the intersections of Nelson Avenue/Birch Avenue and Farwell Street/Tamarac Avenue.

