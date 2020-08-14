Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was killed Monday, will be remembered at a candlelight vigil on Friday night at Red Deer City Hall. (Photo courtesy of Primary Care Network)

“The girls and I would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support for our great loss. We ask for privacy during this tragic time.”

Those are the words of Anelia Reynolds, wife of Dr. Walter Reynolds, the physician who was killed Monday at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic.

Friday evening (Aug. 14), the community will come together to support the Reynolds family at a candlelight vigil at Red Deer City Hall.

Red Deer’s Primary Care Network has organized the event, lining up nine speakers. Among them are Mayor Tara Veer, Reynolds sister-in-law, Jonine Mostert, and Reynolds friend, Willem Grabe.

The vigil will start at 8 p.m. In memory of Reynolds, physicians will be wearing white.

The public is encouraged to wear blue and green ribbons and are also asked to bring an LED candle or download a candle app for their mobile device.

For anyone who can’t attend, a livestream will be made available at vimeo.com/event/226457.

