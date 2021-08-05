Smoke and a lack of rain is characterizing mid-summer in Trail and across the province. Smoke was so thick in the Silver City last week that operations were affected at Teck Trail. As well, due to extreme drought, the City of Trail has cut its outdoor water usage at most parks by 50 per cent and is asking property owners to voluntarily do the same. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Smoke and a lack of rain is characterizing mid-summer in Trail and across the province. Smoke was so thick in the Silver City last week that operations were affected at Teck Trail. As well, due to extreme drought, the City of Trail has cut its outdoor water usage at most parks by 50 per cent and is asking property owners to voluntarily do the same. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Wildfire smoke impacts operations at Trail smelter

The oxygen plant at Teck Trail has been shutdown due to thick wildfire smoke

Operations at the Trail smelter’s metallurgical facility have been affected by the heavy smoke from wildfires burning across southwestern British Columbia.

Specifically, Teck is confirming the oxygen plant at Trail has been shut down due to poor ambient air quality, and the usual mitigation measures have not been adequate to deal with conditions.

Further, the plant’s zinc refining operations are running at approximately 70 per cent of normal rates.

Lead refining continues to operate normally; however, the lead smelting operations have been temporarily idled.

Resumption of full production will depend on improvements in air quality.

Regional air quality conditions are being actively monitored and Trail operations has response plans in place to protect employee safety.

Read more: Why Teck Trail is an essential service

Read more: Teck Trail reports third ammonia leak this year


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailtech industry

Previous story
Entire community of Falkland ordered evacuated due to White Rock Lake wildfire
Next story
Loan for Christina Lake Fire Rescue equipment goes ahead

Just Posted

Fire Chief Joe Geary stands in front of Christina Lake Fire and Rescue’s 24 year-old water tanker. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Loan for Christina Lake Fire Rescue equipment goes ahead

Smoke and a lack of rain is characterizing mid-summer in Trail and across the province. Smoke was so thick in the Silver City last week that operations were affected at Teck Trail. As well, due to extreme drought, the City of Trail has cut its outdoor water usage at most parks by 50 per cent and is asking property owners to voluntarily do the same. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Wildfire smoke impacts operations at Trail smelter

The cast of the Gold Fever Follies is seen on stage following a recent performance at the Miners Hall. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
Rossland Follies still fun, despite cast change and hiatus

The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
West Kootenay People for Racial Justice invited to consult on Police Act review