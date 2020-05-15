Work on West Trail hill grinds to a halt

The job will wrap up once the equipment is repaired

An unexpected breakdown of equipment has a paving job on Glover Road extended for an undetermined stretch of time.

At the end of last week, the city announced the contractor was unable to complete the top portion of resurfacing on the West Trail hill due to an equipment malfunction.

The project will resume once the machinery has been repaired.

Power Paving began milling and paving various sections on Glover Road last Tuesday, with the expectation to be finished the work by the following day.

When the job does start up again, the city reminds locals that there will be traffic restrictions, noise and dust.

“In order to safely and efficiently complete this infrastructure improvement, the road will be restricted to local traffic only,” the city advised, noting police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“This project serves to improve local infrastructure throughout the city.”

Questions about this work should be directed to David Moorhead, Trail’s road and grounds superintendent, at 250.364.0840.

City of Trailinfrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says
Next story
Commercial flights from Trail slated to resume June 1

Just Posted

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Work on West Trail hill grinds to a halt

The job will wrap up once the equipment is repaired

Nakusp residents help save couple, dogs in dramatic boat rescue

Daniel Ponto first spotted the capsized boat late on Monday evening

Scale-up to tackle backlog, says BC Health Coalition

The BC Health Coalition advocates for the public healthcare system

Morning start: One incredible bike track is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 15

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Most Read