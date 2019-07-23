Professional wrestler Chris Jericho stopped in the South Okanagan with his family for a wedding on the weekend. He posted several photos and videos of his trip to his social media accounts. (Photo Chris Jericho/Facebook)

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in the South Okanagan for his cousin’s wedding.

The wedding featured Penticton’s favourite food truck, Jeffer’s Fryzz, for midnight poutine’s and had Jericho showing off his wedding dance moves.

Jericho posted photos of his family at a Trout Creek fruit stand stating it was where his grandma use to take him as a kid.

The six-time WWE champion, who was been named one of the top 10 most popular wrestlers of all time by wwe.com, also stopped to take a selfie with the Ogopogo Motel sign.

#Ogopogo

Born in Manhasset, NY, Jericho grew up in Winnipeg and now currently resides in Tampa, FL.

