The Tulameen River breached its dykes lat Sunday, Nov. 14. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘You will drown’: Princeton RCMP warn against driving through flood water

‘Human life is the most important thing’

Princeton RCMP are warning residents to not take risks under unprecedented flood conditions.

“Human life is the most important thing,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

While the Tulameen River breached dykes in several areas of town late Sunday, Nov. 14, it also flooded Old Hedley Road.

Speaking from the scene on Monday morning, Hughes said, officers are trying to stop cars from driving into the river.

There were no barricades at about 9 a.m. but some cars were trying to make it through.

Hughes stressed the danger of attempting to drive through water as it’s impossible to tell what’s at the bottom.

Instead of pavement there may be mud, or sink holes, he said.

If water reaches a vehicle’s door it becomes nearly impossible to escape he added.

“You will drown.”

Related: Princeton devastated by flood

Related: B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

floodingPrinceton

Previous story
B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope
Next story
VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Just Posted

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks will look to get back on track this weekend with two games against division rival the Nelson Leafs. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Beaver Valley Nitehawks struggle in weekend losses to Rebels and Rockets

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

The Trail Smoke Eaters suffered a 6-2 loss to Victoria Grizzlies on Sunday, following a big win over Alberni Valley on Saturday. Photos: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters split home games against Island teams

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Trail police received a report about a yellow and black 1975 Yamaha GT80 dirt bike stolen from a carport in the 200 block of Currie Street, in Annable. The motorcycle is worth approximately $1,000. Photo: Trail RCMP
November starts with plenty of calls to Trail RCMP