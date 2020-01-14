September 11, 1934 – January 14, 2020

Angela Pozzobon passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 14th. Angela was born in Cavasagra, Treviso, Italy and has resided in Trail since December 1956.

Angela enjoyed time spent with her family especially her beloved grandchildren. She would sing to them in Italian and teach them Italian songs. They were her everything. She sang in the Italian Choir and was a proud member of Sorelle Colombo, Italo Canadese and the Catholic Women’s League.

Angela is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Vittorio (Vic) her children Rino (Chantelle), Marian (Steve) and the love of her life, her grandchildren Tyler, Michael (Bree), Graeme, Jared and Tiana; her loving nieces Sue (Mike), Lida (Glenn), cousin Rizieri (Fermina) and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Italy, Australia and Canada.

Angela was predeceased by her parents Ricardo and Maria SoldaÂ , brothers Nicola (Norma), Bruno (Giusepina), sister Eugenia who was her best friend. She was also predeceased by her special relatives Mike and Adele Cavasin.

She will be sadly missed. Her love of people, especially children, will live on in each of us.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Fisher, Dr. Baxter, Dr. Cochran, Dr. Knox, the staff at Poplar Ridge and all the nursing staff at KBRH Medical Unit who provided exceptional care to Angela.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Angela’s name may be made to the Canadian Red Cross at #104-1199 Bay Avenue, Trail, BC, V1R 4N7 or to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC, V1R 4M1 or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 am with Father Francis dela Cruz, Celebrant. Entombment will follow at the Trail Mausoleum, Rossland, BC. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services