November 22, 2021

The family of Cyril Rogers are saddened to announce his passing at home 6 days after his 91st birthday.

Cyril is survived by his daughter Linda (Greg) and son Ron (Barb), grandsons, Matt (Robyn), Jeff (Essya), Christopher (Carlene), Michael (Marcy), Aaron (Kenzie), and his great granddaughter Sofia. He was a very caring and compassionate man who always put others’ needs first. His family meant everything to him.

Cyril was predeceased by his son David and wife Jean who he took great care of during their lengthy illnesses.

A respected employee of West Kootenay Power for over 48 years, Cy loved to share his stories of working in the many dams in the region and would always be willing to give a tour. A consummate woodworker following retirement, Cy’s Adirondack chairs and other pieces made their way into the homes of loved ones and neighbours, as well as many charity auctions.

At his request, he was laid to rest in a private graveside service surrounded by his family.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the BC SPCA or BC Childrens’ Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank all staff at Home Support who helped Cyril each week for the last 20 months. During a pandemic you showed up for each scheduled appointment with smiles, stories and encouragement which were very much appreciated. He truly looked forward to your visits. A big thank you also to the paramedics and first responders for the excellent job you do. A very special thank you to Dr. Robinson for his compassionate care.

The family would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to Al and Gwen at Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

You can now relax Dad. We love you.

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation ServicesObituary