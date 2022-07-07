Dr. John George ‘Jack’ Colbert

Celebration of Life ~
In loving memory of Dr. John George (Jack) Colbert
February 13, 1922 ~ December 14, 2021
Please join us to celebrate Jack’s amazing life, to share favourite memories and stories, and to remember a remarkable man who will be greatly missed.
Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Redstone Resort Golf Course
Rossland, B.C.

