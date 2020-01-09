Kirby was a local boy, born to Margaret and Mike O’Donaughy in Trail. He attended school at Laura J. Morrish and J.L. Crowe before moving on to California State Polytechnic Institute in San Luis Obispo, CA. After it was on to Omaha, Nebraska, graduating in 1970 with a DDS Degree. We then returned to the Kootenays where he opened his dental practice in Rossland.

Kirby enjoyed skiing and golf, but duplicate bridge was his real love. He

belonged to the ACBL and attained status of Life Master. Thank you, Ken

and David, Margaret and Hubert.

Christina Lake has always played a big part in our lives. The existing cabin was built by hand by Kirby and his girls. Many happy days were spent there with family and friends. Thank you, Linda and Ross.

Kirby was predeceased by his parents and infant brother Patrick and his good friends Gary Morris and Ken Wagner. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda and his daughters and their families, Denise and Liz, Theresa and Stephen Malkoski and their children Calvin and Trevor and Kelly and Mike Storseth and their children Lily and Sean.

Many thanks to Dr. Scully and Shannon Marion and her home care team for their wonderful care. There will be no service at Kirby’s request.

Eric Toneff of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services