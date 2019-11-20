Helen May Blanche Halpin at the age of 101 passed away shortly after a fall breaking her hip. Helen was born in Blaine, Sask on October 6, 1918. She had 4 children, Sheryl Greenfield, Karen Stephenson/Harold, Patricia Allen/George and Jim/Donna. Predeceased by her husband James in 1984, son Jim in 2017, son-in-law George 2016, grandchildren Dwayne in 1986 and Lisa in 2014. She had 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her partner Ken English.

Helen enjoyed her friends in Vanc. and meat draws where she often won. During her life she enjoyed listening to Jim and Sheryl sing and play their guitars and she loved to dance. She will be greatly missed.

Cremation has occurred and a graveside service will be held in the spring at the Fruitvale Cemetery.