November 8, 1923 – February 12, 2019

Was born on November 8, 1923 in Fruitvale and passed away in her home with family by her side on February 12, 2019.

She is predeceased by her husband Hugh (Sandy) in 1985.

Hilda is survived by her sister Gladys, brother Herald (Fermina), her children Les (Helen), Valerie (Garry), Heather (Hamid) and Will (Anne), her grandchildren Lesley, Bradley, Ryan, Jill, Michael, her step grandson Chris, her eight precious great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Hilda was born, raised and lived her entire life in Fruitvale. She loved to tend to her garden and home. She will be greatly missed by all.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am from St. John’s Anglican Church in Fruitvale with Doug Lewis officiating. Gwen Ziprick of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. You are invited to leave a message of condolence by visiting the family’s register at www.myalternatives.ca

The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and staff of Beaver Valley Clinic, Cindy Murray of Interior Health, the staff of Veteran’s Affairs Canada and Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services. Your support has been tremendously appreciated.

As an expression of sympathy, your donations made in Hilda’s memory to the Trail Salvation Army https://salvationarmy.ca/ or to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

