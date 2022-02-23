Ian Thomas

Celebration of life for Ian Thomas (1951-2022)
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Ian Rae Thomas (owner of Cedar Taxi Ltd.) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11 am at Gateway Christian Life Centre Church in Trail, BC.
All are welcome and it will also be live streamed.

