It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, and stepfather John Humphrey. He was born on December 24th, 1949, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Ted and Dorothy Humphrey. He was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Southern California.

At the age of 16 John and his brother Ted Jr. went off to University of Southern California, Berkeley. After discovering that it would take 7 to 14 years to become an architect, he dropped that idea and became a Sound and Lighting Tech. Along came the draft and off he went to visit Vietnam. After just six months his father required surgery so back to the USA he came, before his leave was up he boarded a plane to Vancouver, BC.

While in Vancouver John worked various jobs. A tech for CP Telecom, had his own Sound and Lighting Company, where he worked with many famous people at the Commodore in Vancouver. BB King was one of his favourites. Later John moved to Rossland to go to the Rossland mining School, then on to work on the underground at the Keno Hill mine in the Yukon.

When the surface workers went on strike, the company found John a job at Cominco. His job there was boring so he read 2 books per shift. Not being that well-off yet he opened John’s Books in Trail. He was able to do both for a couple years but Cominco downsized and he was laid off, enabling him to run the store full time.

That’s where he met his future wife Janette who worked side-by-side with him with her young daughter in tow for 17 years. John worked tirelessly there, and loved every minute of it. When burnout started happening, the business sold. John and Janette moved to Slocan Park where they put down roots of love.

John developed a neurological disorder that only nine people in the Province had at the time. There are only four now. John fought a courageous battle with multifocal motor neuropathy for close to 15 years.

Cathie and I would like to take like to take this time to thank Dr. Barbara Jones, Dr. Barry, Dr. Gibson, Dr. Cook, Dr. Newth and Dr. Mountain and many more that took care of him. We especially want to thank all the nurses at room 321, Cheryl, Juanita, Annette, Kelly, Shannon and Betty for keeping him with us for so long.

We also cannot forget the First Responders from Passmore fire hall and Kim, Annika, and all BC Ambulance Service. His favorite caregiver, Danielle Settle who helped him enjoy his final days. Last but not least, the doctors and nurses at Trail Hospital ICU for their tender care and compassion, and the awesome staff at Kootenay Lake hospital emergency. Carla and staff of the third floor. Bless you all.

John is predeceased by his parents, Ted and Dorothy Humphrey. Survived by his wife Janette, step daughter Cathie, and brother Ted, of Florida.

At John’s request there will be no service, but he wants a traditional Irish wake when it’s warmer out. Al Grywacheski of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

No flowers please, if you choose, a donation to the charity of your choice would be in order.

