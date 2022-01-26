January 26, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, and wife – Margaret “Maggie” Jeffels. Born in Jarrow, England in 1934. Margaret experienced much hardship as a child during the Second World War. She was determined to rise above her circumstances as she continually pursued academic excellence throughout her lifetime.

Margaret’s career was always paramount in her life. Her first marriage took place in 1953 from which she bore her two daughters – Molly and Ann. Margaret met her husband, Jeff in England in 1972 and their romance blossomed. Their relationship led to their immigration to Canada in 1973 with her daughter Ann while Molly remained in England.

Margaret started working as a legal secretary at D’Andrea Geronazzo one month after arriving in Canada. It was there that she discovered her passion for Law and helping people. She pursued her passion by enrolling into the Notary Public Program at University of British Columbia at the age of 50.

Opening her own office as a Notary in Trail, BC in 1987. It was here that her love for the public began to shine. Not only was she generous with her time and availability to her clients, she also looked for opportunity to give back to the community.

Margaret passionately pursued her career and was a prominent community member, but what she cherished most was her love for her family. Margaret frequently travelled to Alberta to see Ann and her daughters as well as her homeland England to visit Molly and her children. While visiting England, Margaret was always mindful of visiting her extended family including siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

During her retirement Margaret continued to instill upon her family the importance of a community mindset by supporting family-owned businesses. Margaret will be remembered for her classy and witty demeanor but mostly for her loving smile and generous heart.

Margaret is survived by: her husband Jeff; daughters, Molly and Ann; her grandchildren Clint, Marie, Louise, Nicole and Michelle; and great-grandchildren Matthew, Taylor, Levi, Maya, Griffin, Mason, and Rosie.

She is predeceased by two of her siblings and survived by one, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Margaret’s name may be made to KGH Foundation (JoeAnna’s House) at 2268 Pandosy Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1T2 or online at www. kghfoundation.com or KBRH Foundation (Intensive Care Unit) at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC V1R 4M1 or online at www. kbrhhealthfoundation.com

Both have shown immense support and care for Margaret and our family over the past month – we wish to contribute back to show our appreciation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with Father Francis dela Cruz, Celebrant. Burial at Mountain View Cemetery will take place following Mass. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation ServicesTM has been entrusted with arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services