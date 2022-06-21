Mary Jane Nelson

June 21, 2022
Celebration of life ~
We would like you to join us at the celebration of life for MARY JANE NELSON. A gathering to remember the happy times, and fond memories we all share. Please join us at 340 Whitman Way, on Thursday 14 July 2022; 2-4 pm.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries