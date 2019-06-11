September 2, 1925 – June 11, 2019

Molly Kucher passed away peacefully at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on June 11, 2019. Molly was born September 2, 1925 in Kamsack, Saskatchewan.

Molly was an avid gardener and cook. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting but she treasured her family the most.

She is survived by her sons; Ron (Shirley) and Rick (Janet), daughter Linda (Dave), grandchildren; Ryan (Raquisa), Jill (Pat), Staci (Jamie), Jason (Jen), Josh, Geordi and Holly, great-grandchildren; Jayce, Kade, Cole, Brooklyn, Austen, Grayson and Londyn, sister Nancy Scott and numerous nieces and nephews. Molly was predeceased by her parents Peter and Tina Ostrikoff, husband Sam, son Kenneth, and brothers; Peter, Alex, John and Walter.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 am from St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Trail with Reverend Martha Fish officiating. Burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. Al Grywacheski of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to give special thanks to Columbia View Lodge and Dr.’s Benzer and Fisher.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Molly’s name may be made to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation (Columbia View Lodge) at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC, V1R 4M1 or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca.

