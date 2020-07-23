Nancy Anderson, a long-time resident of Salmo, Passed away at age 93. She was predeceased by her husband Selmer in 1984.

Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her son Brian (Nancy), Daughters Gail (Rick), Myrna (Greg), grandchildren Stacey, Tara, Philip, Cortney, Keara, Kaila, Nathan, 6 Great Grandchildren, and her sister Winnie.

We would like to thank the RNs LPNs and Care Aides at Rosewood Manor in Trail, that were directly involved with our mother’s care. Their compassion and care was exemplary. They became her extended family during this difficult time, and it was greatly appreciated.

There will be no formal service as requested.

You are welcome to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s register at www.myalternatives.ca

Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services