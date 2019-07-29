The family of Cameron Reid is saddened to announce his passing.

Cameron was the United Church minister in Trail between 1988 and 1992 and served on many committees in Trail during his time.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Theresa; their children Sharlene, Lori (Warren) Craft and David, as well as his faithful companion Charlie the Puggle.

Donations can be made to the Powell River Hospice Society, Canuck Place, BC Alzhemiers Society and Terry Foundation; or a charity of your choice.

Funeral service was held at Powell River United Church, on Saturday, July 27th at 2 pm.