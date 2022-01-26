January 26, 2022

1947-2022 ~ It’s with a sense of great loss that the Bruce family must announce the passing of our beloved patricarch Robert Bruce after a long and brave fight with cancer.

He passed quietly and peacefully in his home with a view of the garden, surrounded by his family.

His guidance, charm and story-telling will be profoundly missed by his wife Darlene, his daughters Laura (Peter) and Kristie (Ron), his son Adam, his grandchildren Evan (Mekennah) and Akeala (Nate) as well as his brothers Gordon (Mary) and Douglas (Lorelei) and his cousin Bill (Heather).

His family would like to thank the many nurses, care aids and doctors in the hospital, hospice and community for their incredible care over the years. Our gratitude runs deep and they will also never be forgotten.

A burial service will be held on January 29th at 1 pm at Heritage Gardens Cemetery in Surrey. The service can be attended online at: https://vimeo.com/668789634

The family will plan a community gathering in the spring in lieu of a gathering immediately following the burial, adhering to the current health orders.