April 27, 2022
In loving memory ~
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Vera Landucci at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Trail, BC on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:30 am.
Al Grywacheski of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services™ has been entrusted with arrangements.
Obituary
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map