“All voting systems are not created equal,” writes Carter.

A vote for proportional representation

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

All voting systems are not created equal.

Our vote is the key means we have to direct our government and have our voices heard.

Our most fundamental democratic right is the right to have our political views represented in government.

Proportional representation is designed to ensure accurate representation of our votes by population.

First past the post fails to achieve this and gives us distorted election results that do not correctly reflect our political views.

We need precise election results that truly represent the wishes of the voting public.

Vote for proportional representation in our referendum on electoral reform.

Dave Carter

Castlegar, BC

Previous story
For those who didn’t end up with a brand new vehicle

Just Posted

Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

For those who didn’t end up with a brand new vehicle

Nutini writes, “Fortunately the hysteria of the acid spills in Trail has started to wane.”

Weary Castlegar business owners welcome Columbia Avenue completion

Many say it will take a year, or longer, to recover financially

Trail-based company and partners earn Clean Energy award

Austin Engineering is part of an innovative partnership that won Operational Excellence award

Volunteers sought for Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Committee will include 6-9 patient/family reps, one IH rep, and one rep from KB family practice

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Pacioretty scores 2 as Golden Knights nip Canucks 4-3

Vancouver has just one win in last 11 games

Victimization of sex workers by police ‘not irregular,’ B.C. advocacy group says

Peers Victoria Resource Society said less than five per cent of workers will report abuse to police

Precedent setting, province commits $231M to build homes for Indigenous families

Work already underway on some of the 1,143 homes in 26 communities

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Most Read