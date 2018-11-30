A vote for proportional representation

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

All voting systems are not created equal.

Our vote is the key means we have to direct our government and have our voices heard.

Our most fundamental democratic right is the right to have our political views represented in government.

Proportional representation is designed to ensure accurate representation of our votes by population.

First past the post fails to achieve this and gives us distorted election results that do not correctly reflect our political views.

We need precise election results that truly represent the wishes of the voting public.

Vote for proportional representation in our referendum on electoral reform.

Dave Carter

Castlegar, BC