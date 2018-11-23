Referendum a chance to try something different

“We are lucky to have this opportunity to try something different,” writes Truant.

I am thrilled for the opportunity to try out Proportional Representation for the next two elections. Why? Because I know my vote will count.

If my party receives 40 per cent of the vote, it will end up with 40 per cent of the seats in the legislature. If another party gets 40 per cent of the vote, they will not have 100 per cent of the power, which has happened.

With ProRep, collaboration amongst parties will occur in order to give and take, creating policies which reflect more of the electorate’s differing values – more people are satisfied, and policies stablilize.

With the FPTP system, policies tend to change when a new government is formed – I do not consider this stable because years of progress can be undone. Look at all the policy reversals in Ontario under Ford, and in the USA under Trump.

Power hungry wingnuts will not be able to do that under ProRep because one party will not have total power.

Also, in the past, I have voted strategically and not for the party of my choice. The reason I did that was to help stop a third party from rising to power.

With a ProRep system, strategic voting is no longer necessary because diverse views will be represented, and people will be actually talking and listening to each other to reach decisions that satisfy more people, instead of hurling insults across the aisle – not a great way to teach respect and cooperation.

Imagine: a family of 10 orders pizza for supper. Three want pepperoni, four want Hawaiian, two want vegetarian, one wants chicken. With FPTP , everyone has to eat Hawaiian or fend for themselves. With PR, they’d work it out so that everybody gets what they want.

We are lucky to have this opportunity to try something different.

Vote Yes and mail your ballot today.

Eileen Truant

Pedersen

Trail