Source: pixabay.com

Source: pixabay.com

Spiritual: Take Good Care of Ourselves and Others

“The bottom line is that it is easy to judge and it is much more difficult to strive for understanding.”

It has never been more important for us all to take good care of ourselves and others. All around us is division and fatigue, even as the pandemic worsens and we are called to hunker down as best we can. Within the world of our communal bubbles, we are also called to patience and grace. Let us all focus on what we can do and bring our very best selves to provide care to one another. As we do that, here are a few tips to help us all experience the life-giving nature of mutual support. When we reach out with kindness, the positive effects are immediately felt.

Could, Should and Just. How many times do you hear those words spoken? How often do you hear yourself speaking those words aloud, or hear those words in your thoughts? In 20 years of pastoral ministry, those three words caused the most difficulty amongst those both receiving and offering care. Each of those three little words carries assumption and judgement which gives them great power. I heard them often, though only once did I experience the gut-punch of hearing them in reference to my husband who was palliative at the time. I have seen the hurt on many faces and witnessed the betrayal of trust formed by those words. I’m sure you’ve heard yourself or others exclaim “He would be fine if he just got off the couch more often.” “She should just push away from the table more often”. We cannot know the challenges another person faces; we can only know that we sit across the table from someone who needs our love and care. If we are privileged to be invited into a conversation of mutual care and support, we are called to honour that trust by not demeaning or diminishing the experience of the one who needs our care. I challenge you to listen for those three words, to remove them from your vocabulary, and encourage others to do the same.

No fixing allowed! This is often tied in with the previous three words and is reflective of more of your needs than the needs of the person being “fixed.” It could be driven by a deep compassion to alleviate suffering, or it could be driven by your own need to be right and feel powerful. Either way, it causes more harm than helps. If you find yourself trying to fix someone, remind yourself that we each contain the answer to our own suffering and help people to find that answer within themselves. Perhaps someone has tried to help you by telling you all the things you “should” be doing and remember how that felt. Tune in to your gut instincts, your intuition and encourage others to do the same, and then perhaps the opportunity will present itself to work together.

Your diagnosis does not define you. How many times have you heard someone say, “I am diabetic.” Or “he is autistic.” How about focussing on the attributes which do define who we are, to say “he is one of the most honest people I know”, “her care and compassion for others knows no bounds.” It is our values that define who we are as individuals and as a community. It is the care we offer freely and without judgement to the most vulnerable amongst us which speaks to who we are, not our health care diagnosis! If you are aware of someone’s health concerns or needs, how about offering healthy sugar-free snacks or a gluten-free dish to help someone feel welcome and comfortable sharing their space with you.

Be aware of your own suffering. We all suffer in some way, we all have unmet needs and we all need to feel heard and cared for. If you are feeling alone – reach out to another. If you feel you need more exercise – invite someone to walk with you. If you are feeling disconnected – connect with a group or organization you can volunteer your time for. In other words, identify what it is you feel you need to receive, and then offer that to someone else because that is how we all become more fully the human beings we were created to be.

The bottom line is that it is easy to judge and it is much more difficult to strive for understanding. When we judge another, we isolate them and rob them of their humanity. Understanding requires active listening, compassion and patience and brings us closer together. Be kind to yourself first and apply all these strategies with your own self, and then apply them to those with whom we are in a relationship. And then watch a miraculous thing happen as those relationships deepen and grow, and you find yourself seeing not the differences between yourself and another but your common humanity. Watch yourself begin to notice not the things which stand between you in division and contract, but the things which stand before you that you can work towards together.

Blessed be all those for whom we offer care.

Religion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
When the fried chickens come home to roost
Next story
Why we worship online

Just Posted

Jonna Madsen was convinced her win was too good to be true after scratching her Chinese Checkers Scratch Win ticket and realizing she scored the game’s top prize of $50,000. Photo: BC Lottery
Salmo woman scratches a $50,000 lottery win

Jonna Madsen purchased and checked the ticket at the Salmo Esso on Railway Avenue.

A Midway woman, 30, is scheduled to appear in the Rossland courthouse on March after being arrested in downtown Trail Jan. 30. Image: Black Press
Trail police arrest two wanted individuals

Driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime in B.C.

St. Andrews Church is located on Pine Avenue in downtown Trail.
Why we worship online

Words from Trail Reverend Neil Elliot

Source: pixabay.com
Spiritual: Take Good Care of Ourselves and Others

“The bottom line is that it is easy to judge and it is much more difficult to strive for understanding.”

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

Most Read