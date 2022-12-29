What the stars predict for you in 2023

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, there are big changes on the horizon for the upcoming year. If you have been putting off making a career change, you may come across the right opportunity when you least expect it. A new position may come with a higher salary, which is an added benefit. It will be important to consider all aspects of your future when assessing a move. Think about distance from family and friends, and saving time for recreation. Don’t overlook how a new position might affect your pets. Keep a close eye on their emotional and physical well-being, especially in the latter part of the calendar year.

Taurus, make organizing your finances a priority in the coming months. Focus specifically on developing a solid budget. If you find it hard to monitor your spending, then use a notebook or an app to figure out where your money is going. Soon you’ll have a better feel for your finances. Make sure that you budget some money for giving to others, as this will play a key role in some shifting ideas and it will give you a sense of happiness. This is also the year to review your other financial statuses. Investigate to ensure you are receiving all money you are entitled to from various programs. Make sure your vehicles and properties have adequate insurance coverage. You should probably do that before April.

Partnership comes easy to you, Gemini. After all, your’s is the sign of the twins. In the coming year, you will branch out regarding those people you keep close. Perhaps a new romantic coupling is in the cards. This is the year to really think about how you want to be treated by others, and what is good for you in all of your relationships. Prioritize your mental and physical health and give yourself the respect you deserve and want from others. Exercise and especially yoga would be very beneficial. Joining groups is a good way to meet people with similar interests. The summer would be a good time to consider volunteering.

After a whirlwind of changes, Cancer, you’re ready to bring some order back into your life. This doesn’t mean you cannot have fun, however. It just means keeping track of the details and sticking closer to home for the time being. This year can be a great time for fostering family relationships. If you are scaling back on big travel, look at the great outdoors as a less expensive option. Try camping, fishing and hiking. either alone or with others. These activities can be good for the body and the soul. Sometime this year ( likely in the fall) you will become aware of an opportunity to improve your education, or take it in a different direction. You would do well to give this a lot of attention.

Leo, fame may come calling in the year ahead. Even if you are not directly in the spotlight, others may learn your name. Some may even admire you for something you have already accomplished. Expect others outside of your normal social circles to be familiar with your achievements. As you become more well known, it will be imperative to manage your privacy. Periodically review your social media statuses and be careful about the kind of personal information you give to others. If you are going on holiday, tell only close friends. Also, keep an eye on your credit during October and November.

The new year will bring about changes in your love life, Virgo. Partners may feel the bite of separation, while new adventures may be waiting for those looking for their love matches. Don’t worry; your bonds will be tested as you become emotionally resilient to the changes that come your way. Don’t be bound by conventional expectations or friends’ and family members’ ideas about who is the right fit for you. This may take some courage but if you stick to your guns and your heart you will be very happy. Visit a library in March for something magical to occur.

Brush up on your communication skills, Libra. This year favours various types of communication. This includes writing letters, learning to navigate social media and even teaching others about the written word. As you learn how to express yourself, new relationships may evolve and flourish. Don’t go too far or too fast in that direction, however. Make sure you understand new people in your life before you totally embrace them. Trust your instincts. When attempting to educate others its imperative that you fact check and maintain your credibility. Remember there are two sides to every story and do not promote one idea to the exclusion of all others.

Scorpio, expect the year ahead to be one marked by bold decisions. You have to be a risk-taker to get things done, and this may require you to move outside of your comfort zone. Confidence will grow as you build a new business or move to a new city. Do your research and take your time before making a decision that will be hard to reverse, however. There is a difference between taking a risk and being impulsive. Connect with professionals and learn from their knowledge, and rely on input from trusted friends. Make sure you have covered all your bases and only then strike out. Join an auto club that will provide free towing and other assistance. Do that early in the year and you will not be sorry.

Sagittarius, shake off any disappointing karma from the previous year, as it’s all about fresh starts for you this year. The stars are pushing on all of your passions, and you are ready to embark on a new chapter. You may be frustrated that things aren’t happening as quickly as you would like and early in the new year is a good time to consult a life coach, or even a counsellor, to learn some strategies for putting your goals and well-being forward. Make sure you keep all important papers safe, and have photocopies for everything. 2023 might be the year to invest in new technology but, if you can, wait until the fall before upgrading your phone and then buy the best you can afford.

The planets strip away your outer covering to showcase the beautiful butterfly beneath, Capricorn. This is the year to really shine and show your talents to others. Try a new sports activity in June. Don’t be afraid of how others currently perceive you, as you are going to set them all on a new course of discovery by unleashing an inner rock star or artist. This requires confidence and you may feel lacking in that area. Start small and have the strength of your convictions, building your new image one step at a time. Also, this is not a year for going into unnecessary debt.

Aquarius, networking is a great way to keep friendships fresh. In the new year, you will have so many social engagements that you might not be able to keep up. This will certainly be a change from the lull of activity that you’ve experienced in the past. Enjoy those nights out and all of the attention that comes your way. You could be called to step up in a significant manner, during a time of emergency or crisis, likely over the summer. Being smart and also kind will produce the best outcome. If you are going to volunteer consider highway rescue, ground search and rescue, or your local fire department or social services organization.

People often see you as a sensitive artist, Pisces. In the months to come, you can turn that perception on its head as you go into boss mode and really put your power and sense of persuasion to full effect. Expect dynamic new friendships to come your way as you put your personalized stamp on projects. Not everyone in your workplace can be trusted to support you, so watch your back and also avoid anyone who seems displeased with your success. This is also a good year for you to seek some advice on your financial investments. You are probably leaving money on the table.

